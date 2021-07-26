UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IRSA Releases 269,000 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 04:00 PM

IRSA releases 269,000 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 269,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 350,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1494.24 feet, which was 110.24 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 178,600 and 135,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1180.45 feet, which was 142.45 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 48,300 and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 159,600, 151,000 and 76,700 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 38,400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 52,400 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

&#039;100 Million Meals&#039; campaign distributes ..

33 minutes ago

France reports 40 mln vaccinated with at least one ..

30 minutes ago

Supply bottlenecks darken German business sentimen ..

30 minutes ago

Over 3.86B coronavirus vaccine shots administered ..

31 minutes ago

Turkey administers over 66.1 M COVID-19 vaccine sh ..

31 minutes ago

PTI's victory reflects Kashmiris' trust in Imran K ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.