IRSA releases 269,000 cusecs water

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 269,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 350,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1494.24 feet, which was 110.24 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 178,600 and 135,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1180.45 feet, which was 142.45 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 48,300 and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 159,600, 151,000 and 76,700 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 38,400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 52,400 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.