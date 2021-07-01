UrduPoint.com
IRSA Releases 269,200 Cusecs Water

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 269,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 260,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1430.91 feet, which was 46.91 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 129,300 and 130,800 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1152.95 feet, which was 114.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 42,600 and 50,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 151,400, 144,000 and 36,600 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 36,200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 19,700 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

