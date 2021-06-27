IRSA releases 269,300 cusecs water

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 269,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 235,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1436.15 feet, which was 52.15 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 112,700 and 144,400 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1154.40 feet, which was 116.40 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 42,900 and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 171,500, 152,400 and 39,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 41,900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 5,700 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.