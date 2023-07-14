IRSA releases 269,400 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 269,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 312,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1517.02 feet and was 119.02 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 143,300 cusecs and 150,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1201.60 feet, which was 151.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 59,500 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 170,700, 191,800, 157,300 and 87,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 37,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 44,100 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.