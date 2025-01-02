Open Menu

IRSA Releases 27,100 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2025 | 12:50 PM

IRSA releases 27,100 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 27,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 39,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1473.05 feet and was 75.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 17,500 cusecs and 6,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1132.90 feet, which was 82.90 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 4,800 cusecs and 4,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 15,100, 20,000, 10,700 and 1,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 11,100 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 6,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Electricity prices likely to be reduced in coming ..

Electricity prices likely to be reduced in coming months

42 minutes ago
 Preparations underway for 2031 AFC Asian Cup bid: ..

Preparations underway for 2031 AFC Asian Cup bid: Kuwait's Public Authority for ..

52 minutes ago
 Naif Al-Shabbabi, Hamdan Al-Kindi lead in Liwa Fes ..

Naif Al-Shabbabi, Hamdan Al-Kindi lead in Liwa Festival's Freestyle Electronic S ..

1 hour ago
 China welcomes 29.2 million visitors in 11 months

China welcomes 29.2 million visitors in 11 months

2 hours ago
 Montenegro gunman kills 10, dies after attempting ..

Montenegro gunman kills 10, dies after attempting suicide

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2025

3 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 January 2025

4 hours ago
 Milan cracks down on outdoor smoking in toughest b ..

Milan cracks down on outdoor smoking in toughest ban to date

11 hours ago
 Victory Team welcomes back Shaun Torrente for 2025 ..

Victory Team welcomes back Shaun Torrente for 2025 F1H2O World Championship

13 hours ago
 11 years on, Syria protesters demand answers on ab ..

11 years on, Syria protesters demand answers on abducted activists

13 hours ago
 S. Korea says initial data extracted from Jeju Air ..

S. Korea says initial data extracted from Jeju Air crash black box voice recorde ..

13 hours ago
 NA Committee on National Food Security meets

NA Committee on National Food Security meets

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan