IRSA releases 27,100 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 27,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 39,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1473.05 feet and was 75.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 17,500 cusecs and 6,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1132.90 feet, which was 82.90 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 4,800 cusecs and 4,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 15,100, 20,000, 10,700 and 1,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 11,100 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 6,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.