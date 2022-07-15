IRSA releases 271281 cusecs water

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 271281 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 376481cases.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1126.70 feet, which was 76.

07 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 31400 and 15000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 157802, 211403 and 128555 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 68300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 67981 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala