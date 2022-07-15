UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 271281 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 15, 2022 | 03:12 PM

IRSA releases 271281 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 271281 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 376481cases.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1126.70 feet, which was 76.

07 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 31400 and 15000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 157802, 211403 and 128555 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 68300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 67981 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

TECNO to Launch Its 32MP Selfie Camera Phone; Camo ..

TECNO to Launch Its 32MP Selfie Camera Phone; Camon 19 Neo

36 minutes ago
 U.S. Embassy And National University Of Sciences A ..

U.S. Embassy And National University Of Sciences And Technology Open New Lincoln ..

40 minutes ago
 Fancy dinners within the budget? Sign us up!

Fancy dinners within the budget? Sign us up!

56 minutes ago
 Court declares Suleman Shehbaz as absconder in mon ..

Court declares Suleman Shehbaz as absconder in money laundering case

2 hours ago
 Australian pitches expert to arrive in Lahore toda ..

Australian pitches expert to arrive in Lahore today

2 hours ago
 Pakistan reaffirms support for Turkiye on Democrac ..

Pakistan reaffirms support for Turkiye on Democracy, National Unity Day

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.