IRSA releases 271,400 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 271,400 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 312,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela Dam has attained its maximum conservation level of 1550.00 feet, which was 148.00 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 150,200 cusecs and 149,800 cusecs, respectively.

The water level in the River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1232.

05 feet, which was 182.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 50,000 cusecs and 9,000 cusecs, respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 179,200, 217,400, 380,900, and 311,700 cusecs, respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 25,200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 84,900 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.