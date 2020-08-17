UrduPoint.com
IRSA Releases 271,700 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 10:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 271,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 399,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1530.93 feet, which was 133.93 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 244,400 cusecs and outflow as 130,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1235.95 feet, which was 195.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 23,700 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 160,600, 148,100 and 39,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 44,400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 56,400 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

