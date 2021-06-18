IRSA releases 272,200 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 272,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 288,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1462.94 feet, which was 78.94 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 133,000 and 155,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1149.25 feet, which was 111.25 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 52,800 and 15,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 185,900, 154,500 and 38,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 56,800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 14,900 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.