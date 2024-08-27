IRSA Releases 272,300 Cusecs Water
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 27, 2024 | 11:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 272,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 285,100 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1550.00 feet (maximum conservation level) and was 152.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 174,800 cusecs and 174,300 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1217.
00 feet, which was 169.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 20,300 cusecs and 8,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 207,100, 153,600, 316,000 and 354,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 37,500 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 24,200 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
