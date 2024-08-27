Open Menu

IRSA Releases 272,300 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 27, 2024 | 11:50 AM

IRSA releases 272,300 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 272,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 285,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1550.00 feet (maximum conservation level) and was 152.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 174,800 cusecs and 174,300 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1217.

00 feet, which was 169.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 20,300 cusecs and 8,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 207,100, 153,600, 316,000 and 354,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 37,500 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 24,200 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afgha ..

UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afghan women

6 hours ago
 CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, distr ..

CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensu ..

6 hours ago
 DPO visits Phularwan police station

DPO visits Phularwan police station

6 hours ago
 Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation

Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation

8 hours ago
 Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais

Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais

8 hours ago
 Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for Nat ..

Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games

8 hours ago
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of ..

IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission

8 hours ago
 Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, techn ..

Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, technology in agriculture sector

8 hours ago
 Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city

Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city

8 hours ago
 PM for identification, strict action against terro ..

8 hours ago
 PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24

PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24

8 hours ago
 FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for s ..

FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for smuggled vehicles

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan