IRSA Releases 272,800 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 11:50 AM

IRSA releases 272,800 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wenesday released 272,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 221,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1449.17 feet, which was 65.17 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 98,500 and 155,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1154.20 feet, which was 116.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 45,300 and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 178,100, 155,600 and 44,900 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 40,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 6,400 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

