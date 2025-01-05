Open Menu

IRSA Releases 27,300 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan Published January 05, 2025 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 27,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 37,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1474.46 feet and was 76.03 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 15,600 cusecs and 6,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1133.05 feet, which was 83.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 4,800 cusecs and 4,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 9,800, 16,400, 9,900 and 1,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 11,900 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 5,500 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

More Stories From Pakistan