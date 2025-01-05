IRSA Releases 27,300 Cusecs Water
Muhammad Irfan Published January 05, 2025 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 27,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 37,700 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1474.46 feet and was 76.03 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 15,600 cusecs and 6,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1133.05 feet, which was 83.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 4,800 cusecs and 4,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 9,800, 16,400, 9,900 and 1,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 11,900 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 5,500 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2025
Continuity of policies key to development: Ahsan Iqbal
India issues visas to only 100 Pakistani pilgrims for Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti's ..
CM Murad launches Rescue 1122's new Highway operations
PM Shehbaz condemns bomb blast in Turbat
Ali Raza takes seven-for as final heads for an exciting finish
PSL 10: Franchises announce retentions without any trade
3 killed, 35 injured in Kech blast
Sarfraz Bugti condemns Turbat blast, expresses deep sorrow
Nabi Gul banned for 3 domestic matches
Pakistani U19 women’s team training in full swing in Karachi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Khuhro pays tributes to ZAB on his 97th birth anniversary2 minutes ago
-
Railways earn Rs 46 bln in six months2 minutes ago
-
PR refund Rs 380 mln to passengers on account of undue delay2 minutes ago
-
DC inspects cleanliness operation2 minutes ago
-
Baskets of Blessings: a silent revolution in charity2 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 27,300 cusecs water2 minutes ago
-
Man held with over one kg heroin2 minutes ago
-
110 terrorists killed in Dera region during 202412 minutes ago
-
Supreme Court Bar Association condemns recent terror attacks in Parachinar, Turbat22 minutes ago
-
Poisonous Parthenium weed threatens farmers, public health in Pakistan22 minutes ago
-
One brother died, 2 injured in road accident22 minutes ago
-
SMEDA launches research to develop Honeybee Cluster Roadmap in KP42 minutes ago