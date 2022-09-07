UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 273,900 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid Published September 07, 2022 | 10:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 273,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 288,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela Dam has already attained its maximum conversation level of 1550 feet and was 152 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 163,700 cusecs and 162,900 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1190.50 feet, which was 140.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 33,600 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded 161,700, 176,000 and 323,200 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 50,400 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 20,200 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

