IRSA Releases 274132 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan Published July 14, 2022 | 12:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 274132 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 379551 cases.According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1125.55 feet, which was 75.

55 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 37619 and 15000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 190694, 202840 and 107420 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 59900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 69232 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala

