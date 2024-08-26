Open Menu

IRSA Releases 274,300 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2024 | 03:10 PM

IRSA releases 274,300 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 274,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 285,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1550.00 feet (maximum conservation level) and was 152.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 174,200 cusecs and 173,700 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1216.

65 feet, which was 168.65 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 18,500 cusecs and 8,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 212,600, 185,100, 364,700 and 299,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 40,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 24,500 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

