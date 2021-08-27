IRSA releases 274403 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 274403 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 262946 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1544.67 feet, which was 152.67 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 168400 and 165000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1200.15 feet, which was 150.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 20143 and 35000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 189250 , 135469 and 68750 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 16000cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 58403 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.