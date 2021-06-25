UrduPoint.com
IRSA Releases 275,000 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 275,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 230,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1442.15 feet, which was 58.15 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 110,300 and 155,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1154.40 feet, which was 116.40 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water each was recorded as 40,000 cusecs.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 143,500, 152,900 and 44,900 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 41,200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 7,900 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

