Open Menu

IRSA Releases 275,400 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2024 | 01:50 PM

IRSA releases 275,400 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 275,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 311,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1550.00 feet (maximum conservation level) and was 152.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 180,000 cusecs and 179,500 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1224.

20 feet, which was 176.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 43,300 cusecs and 8,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 196,500, 192,400, 203,500 and 175,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 30,600 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 27,500 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at ..

TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at Hope Uplift Foundation

58 minutes ago
 After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand P ..

After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand Partner by Arshad Nadeem, realm ..

1 hour ago
 Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int ..

Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int’l, domestic flights

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024

5 hours ago
 GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working env ..

GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working environment for women

14 hours ago
Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab ..

Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan mot ..

14 hours ago
 Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring eco ..

Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring economic stability: Senator

14 hours ago
 IUCN Pakistan celebrates World Beach Day: Protecti ..

IUCN Pakistan celebrates World Beach Day: Protecting Shores, Conserving wildlife

14 hours ago
 Commissioner Loralai distributes posting orders to ..

Commissioner Loralai distributes posting orders to 11 new employees of Revenue D ..

14 hours ago
 Police arrests criminal in injured condition, seiz ..

Police arrests criminal in injured condition, seized car, weapons

14 hours ago
 Qaiser urges PTI to initiate dialogue process for ..

Qaiser urges PTI to initiate dialogue process for resolving political issues

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan