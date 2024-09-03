IRSA releases 275,400 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 275,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 311,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1550.00 feet (maximum conservation level) and was 152.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 180,000 cusecs and 179,500 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1224.

20 feet, which was 176.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 43,300 cusecs and 8,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 196,500, 192,400, 203,500 and 175,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 30,600 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 27,500 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.