IRSA Releases 275,500 Cusecs Water
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2024 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 275,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 320,600 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1550.00 feet (maximum conservation level) and was 152.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 182,500 cusecs and 182,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1223.25 feet, which was 175.25 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 52,600 cusecs and 8,000 cusecs respectively. The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 191,600, 190,200, 208,300 and 170,700 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 32,500 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 23,300 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
Recent Stories
Govt’s plan to cut electricity prices faces IMF scrutiny
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2024
Trinasolar's 'Golden Size' Modules: Transforming Pakistan's Solar Energy Landsca ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024
Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..
Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smartphone Brand Partnership - A Re ..
Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan
Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..
Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures
Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dera police launch crackdown against beggars5 minutes ago
-
Sustainable relief provision to commoners is top priority. Ihsan Afzal5 minutes ago
-
RCCI organizes 'Hum Se Hai Pakistan'15 minutes ago
-
Govt’s plan to cut electricity prices faces IMF scrutiny15 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 DI Khan tackles 715 emergencies in August25 minutes ago
-
Elections in IIOJK – a facade of democracy behind a mask of military might25 minutes ago
-
Rising stray dog menace alarms capital’s residents1 hour ago
-
3 gangs busted, 8 robbers arrested12 hours ago
-
Robbers kill man on resistance12 hours ago
-
DC Okara vows to empower farmers with Kisan card initiative12 hours ago
-
First-year student crushed to death by landslide at Tarbela dam12 hours ago
-
Kotri barrage in medium flood12 hours ago