IRSA Releases 275,500 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2024 | 12:10 PM

IRSA releases 275,500 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 275,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 320,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1550.00 feet (maximum conservation level) and was 152.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 182,500 cusecs and 182,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1223.25 feet, which was 175.25 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 52,600 cusecs and 8,000 cusecs respectively. The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 191,600, 190,200, 208,300 and 170,700 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 32,500 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 23,300 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

