IRSA Releases 275519 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH Published July 20, 2022 | 12:10 PM

IRSA releases 275519 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 275519 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 290793 cases.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1130.95 feet, which was 80.

95 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 25874 and 15000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 138050, 195539 and 181401 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 44900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 58419 released from the Chenab River at Marala

