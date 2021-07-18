IRSA releases 276,000 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 276,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 339,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1460.44 feet, which was 76.44 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 183,300 and 150,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1166.90 feet, which was 128.90 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 40,600 and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 191,000, 162,300 and 35,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 45,700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 37,600 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.