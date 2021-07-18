UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IRSA Releases 276,000 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 12:00 PM

IRSA releases 276,000 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 276,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 339,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1460.44 feet, which was 76.44 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 183,300 and 150,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1166.90 feet, which was 128.90 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 40,600 and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 191,000, 162,300 and 35,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 45,700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 37,600 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum Sunday From

Recent Stories

SEHA opens COVID-19 drive-through services centre ..

31 minutes ago

US is UAE’s &#039;most important and enduring st ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 18, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

UAE Press: Covid-19 vigilance remains top priority

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Kidnappers of Afghan envoy's daughter to be arrest ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.