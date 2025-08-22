IRSA Releases 276,300 Cusecs Water
Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2025 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 276,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 299,500 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela Dam has attained its maximum conservation level of 1550.00 feet which was 148.00 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 165,400 cusecs and 165,000 cusecs, respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1218.10 feet, which was 168.10 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 29,800 cusecs and 7,000 cusecs, respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 287,400, 417,900, 447,900 and 353,700 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 39,900 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 44,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
