IRSA Releases 276,400 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 minutes ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 12:00 PM

IRSA releases 276,400 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 276,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 237,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1438.81 feet, which was 54.81 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 113,900 and 155,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1154.50 feet, which was 116.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 45,100 and 43,000 cusecs water respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 172,400, 151,200 and 44,900 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 40,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 6,500 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

