IRSA releases 276,500 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 276,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 319,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1550.00 feet (maximum conservation level) and was 152.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 185,600 cusecs and 185,100 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1219.

10 feet, which was 171.10 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 50,200 cusecs and 8,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 201,300, 199,300, 188,000 and 226,300 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 32,100 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 22,100 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.