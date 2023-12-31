Open Menu

IRSA Releases 27,700 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2023 | 06:20 PM

IRSA releases 27,700 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 27,700 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 37,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1476.87 feet and was 76.87 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 17,200 cusecs and 8,600 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1156.35 feet, which was 106.35 feet higher than its dead level of

1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded at 6,100 cusecs and 5,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 11,500, 16,300, 19,600 and zero cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 7,300 cusecs of water were released at Nowshera and 6,800 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 December 2023

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2023

9 hours ago
 South Africa files case at UN's top court accusing ..

19 hours ago
 ECP files review plea against PHC decision on PTI ..

ECP files review plea against PHC decision on PTI 'bat' symbol

19 hours ago
 CM visits Rwp Ring Road Project to review construc ..

CM visits Rwp Ring Road Project to review construction work

19 hours ago
 Prof Nazir Ahmad Shawl’s funeral prayer offered ..

Prof Nazir Ahmad Shawl’s funeral prayer offered in London

19 hours ago
ROs declare 414 candidates for 9 constituencies in ..

ROs declare 414 candidates for 9 constituencies in Hyderabad as validly nominate ..

19 hours ago
 Immunization necessary for building healthy societ ..

Immunization necessary for building healthy society: Commissioner

19 hours ago
 Levies Force responsibility to maintain law & orde ..

Levies Force responsibility to maintain law & order situation in Kachhi: DC

19 hours ago
 Unity-Democratic Alliance secures clean sweep in P ..

Unity-Democratic Alliance secures clean sweep in PPC Elections

19 hours ago
 SP inspects various polling stations to ensure tra ..

SP inspects various polling stations to ensure transparent election in Chaman

19 hours ago
 GCU holds Business ideas awards 2023

GCU holds Business ideas awards 2023

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan