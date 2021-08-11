IRSA releases 277239 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 277239 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 295546 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 277239 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 295546 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1541.15 feet, which was 149.00 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 165100 and 160000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1201.20 feet, which was 151.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 35207 and 22000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 146189 , 174715 and 169330 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 33200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 62039 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.