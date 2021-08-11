UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 277239 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 02:24 PM

IRSA releases 277239 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 277239 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 295546 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 277239 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 295546 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1541.15 feet, which was 149.00 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 165100 and 160000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1201.20 feet, which was 151.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 35207 and 22000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 146189 , 174715 and 169330 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 33200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 62039 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

German Counterintelligence Not Commenting on Deten ..

German Counterintelligence Not Commenting on Detention of UK Citizen Spying for ..

3 minutes ago
 Breeding of world-famous pangasius fish commences ..

Breeding of world-famous pangasius fish commences in Muzaffargarh

3 minutes ago
 ED notifies transfer, posting of officers

ED notifies transfer, posting of officers

3 minutes ago
 PTDC plans vehicle rally on Independence Day

PTDC plans vehicle rally on Independence Day

3 minutes ago
 Cuban FM lauds China's contribution to anti-COVID- ..

Cuban FM lauds China's contribution to anti-COVID-19 fight

11 minutes ago
 Briton arrested in Germany for 'spying for Russia' ..

Briton arrested in Germany for 'spying for Russia': prosecutors

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.