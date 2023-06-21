UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 277,900 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid Published June 21, 2023 | 01:10 PM

IRSA releases 277,900 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 277,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 366,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1462.18 feet and was 64.18 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 178,800 cusecs and 138,300 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1153.95 feet, which was 103.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 62,800 cusecs and 15,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 146,300, 125,000, 83,200 and 30,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 67,000 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 35,200 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Hina wants early resolution of visa issues of Paki ..

Hina wants early resolution of visa issues of Pakistani students in Danish educa ..

31 minutes ago
 Two soldiers martyred in North Waziristan IED expl ..

Two soldiers martyred in North Waziristan IED explosion

45 minutes ago
 PM leaves for France to participate in New Global ..

PM leaves for France to participate in New Global Financing Pact Summit

1 hour ago
 Govt decides to set-up SIFC to frame economic poli ..

Govt decides to set-up SIFC to frame economic policies: PM

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 June 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.