IRSA releases 277,900 cusecs water

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 277,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 366,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1462.18 feet and was 64.18 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 178,800 cusecs and 138,300 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1153.95 feet, which was 103.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 62,800 cusecs and 15,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 146,300, 125,000, 83,200 and 30,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 67,000 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 35,200 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.