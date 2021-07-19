UrduPoint.com
IRSA Releases 278,600 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 05:10 PM

IRSA releases 278,600 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 278,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 397,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1464.58 feet, which was 80.58 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 221,000 and 135,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1168.30 feet, which was 130.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 42,900 and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 182,800, 163,800 and 37,400 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 46,800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 52,600 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

