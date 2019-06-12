UrduPoint.com
IRSA Releases 279,100 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 06:39 PM

IRSA releases 279,100 cusecs water

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 279,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 292,600 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 279,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 292,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1402.88 feet, which was 16.88 feet higher than its dead level of 1,386 feet.

Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 105,000 cusecs while outflow as 100,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1158.

90 feet, which was 118.90 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 53,500 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 152,100, 119,000 and 26,200 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 78,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 26,600 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.

The total water stood at 2.43 million acre feet (MAF).

