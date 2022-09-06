UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 279,900 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2022 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 279,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 304,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela Dam has already attained its maximum conversation level of 1550 feet and was 152 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 155,900 cusecs and 155,100 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1190.05 feet, which was 140.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 33,900 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded 153,800, 212,700 and 419,100 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 52,600 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 31,800 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

