IRSA releases 279,900 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 279,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 321,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1468.67 feet and was 70.67 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 132,600 cusecs and 120,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1188.35 feet, which was 138.35 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 54,300 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 193,900, 168,900, 137,000 and 43,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 85,000 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 23,500 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.