IRSA releases 280,200 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 280,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 372,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1539.79 feet and was 141.79 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 201,800 cusecs and 145,500 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1230.30 feet, which was 180.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 45,900 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 187,600, 319,900, 422,500 and 400,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 46,100 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 54,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.