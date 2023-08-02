Open Menu

IRSA Releases 280,200 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 02, 2023 | 01:40 PM

IRSA releases 280,200 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 280,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 372,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1539.79 feet and was 141.79 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 201,800 cusecs and 145,500 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1230.30 feet, which was 180.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 45,900 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 187,600, 319,900, 422,500 and 400,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 46,100 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 54,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

TECOM group H1 2023 revenue surpasses AED1 billion

TECOM group H1 2023 revenue surpasses AED1 billion

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan has ability to defend itself against all ..

Pakistan has ability to defend itself against all threats: FO

23 minutes ago
 German Army Chief lauds Pakistan’s efforts for b ..

German Army Chief lauds Pakistan’s efforts for bringing peace in region

1 hour ago
 ECP again defers Imran Khan's indictment in contem ..

ECP again defers Imran Khan's indictment in contempt case

1 hour ago
 Cowardly attacks can’t weaken nation’s resolve ..

Cowardly attacks can’t weaken nation’s resolve against terrorism: PM

3 hours ago
 PM paying day-long visit to Karachi today

PM paying day-long visit to Karachi today

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 August 2023

5 hours ago
 Weapons and Hazardous Substance Office re-launches ..

Weapons and Hazardous Substance Office re-launches intiative to register unlicen ..

13 hours ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi undertakes HRF Veg Experiment aime ..

Sultan AlNeyadi undertakes HRF Veg Experiment aimed at enhancing space nutrition

14 hours ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi&#039;s ham radio sessions enrich U ..

Sultan AlNeyadi&#039;s ham radio sessions enrich UAE students&#039; journey into ..

14 hours ago
 ADNOC and Occidental to evaluate carbon management ..

ADNOC and Occidental to evaluate carbon management projects in UAE, US to accele ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan