IRSA Releases 28,100 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2025 | 01:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 28,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 39,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1473.51 feet and was 75.51 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 16,200 cusecs and 6,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1132.95 feet, which was 82.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 4,800 cusecs and 4,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 13,600, 20,600, 9,000 and 1,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 11,800 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 6,300 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

