IRSA Releases 28,100 Cusecs Water
Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2025 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 28,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 39,100 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1473.51 feet and was 75.51 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 16,200 cusecs and 6,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1132.95 feet, which was 82.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 4,800 cusecs and 4,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 13,600, 20,600, 9,000 and 1,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 11,800 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 6,300 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
Recent Stories
FBMA International Show Jumping Cup begins in Abu Dhabi
South Africa opt to bat first against Pakistan in second Test match today
AD Ports Group closes 2024 with strong growth
Pakistan replace Naseem Shah with Mir Hamza in 2nd Test match against South Afri ..
Karachi ranks as most polluted city in world with AQI 270 points
UN experts call for end to Israeli violations of Gaza's health sector
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 January 2025
Qatar strongly condemns shooting incident in Montenegro
Abdullah bin Zayed, Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister discuss enhancing bilateral re ..
166-million-year-old dinosaur footprints unearthed in Oxfordshire
Ministry of Climate Change and Environment reveals details of comprehensive guid ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IRSA releases 28,100 cusecs water2 minutes ago
-
FIA nabs suspect involved in human trafficking and visa fraud12 minutes ago
-
Single digit temperatures to prevail as cold wave intensifies: Sardar Sarfraz32 minutes ago
-
Post-Polio campaign reviewed in district polio eradication committee meeting32 minutes ago
-
Amir Muqam criticizes at Imran Khan s 'self-centered' politics32 minutes ago
-
Prime minister condoles death of Nayyer Bokhari's wife32 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 10 kg drugs in five operations42 minutes ago
-
3kg ice seized, drug supplier arrested in Khyber42 minutes ago
-
President condoles death of Nayyar Hussain Bokhari's wife42 minutes ago
-
920 ltrs contaminated milk discarded2 hours ago
-
FIA apprehends two human traffickers2 hours ago
-
Bus-Truck collision claims life of driver, injures 2 in Multan2 hours ago