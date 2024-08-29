Open Menu

IRSA Releases 281,500 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2024 | 11:10 AM

IRSA releases 281,500 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 281,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 296,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1550.00 feet (maximum conservation level) and was 152.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 192,200 cusecs and 191,700 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1217.

90 feet, which was 169.90 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded at 22,100 cusecs and 8,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 240,800, 169,000, 226,100 and 267,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 34,000 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 18,800 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m las ..

Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m last, says SBP

42 minutes ago
 PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad ..

PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad for second Test

1 hour ago
 Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down ..

Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down if Plan B activated: Imran Kha ..

2 hours ago
 KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commissio ..

KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots

2 hours ago
 Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability w ..

Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..

2 hours ago
 PM in Quetta to review security situation in Baloc ..

PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan

4 hours ago
New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not ..

New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel

5 hours ago
 Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for ..

Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit

6 hours ago

Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..

7 hours ago
 realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Cel ..

Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..

7 hours ago
 MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Si ..

MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh

7 hours ago
 Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other ..

Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan