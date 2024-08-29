IRSA Releases 281,500 Cusecs Water
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2024 | 11:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 281,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 296,100 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1550.00 feet (maximum conservation level) and was 152.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 192,200 cusecs and 191,700 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1217.
90 feet, which was 169.90 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded at 22,100 cusecs and 8,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 240,800, 169,000, 226,100 and 267,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 34,000 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 18,800 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
