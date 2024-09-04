IRSA Releases 281,700 Cusecs Water
Umer Jamshaid Published September 04, 2024 | 11:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 281,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 306,300 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1550.00 feet (maximum conservation level) and was 152.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 169,800 cusecs and 169,300 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1224.
85 feet, which was 176.85 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 32,100 cusecs and 8,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 195,000, 179,400, 204,600 and 167,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 32,500 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 42,100 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
