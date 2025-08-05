IRSA releases 282,300 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 282,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 342,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1544.00 feet which was 142.00 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 212,800 cusecs and 168,900 cusecs, respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1203.25 feet, which was 153.25 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 24,500 cusecs and 8,000 cusecs, respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 232,300, 203,700, 284,700 and 224,600 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 29,400 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 47,400 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.