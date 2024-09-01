Open Menu

IRSA Releases 282,700 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 01, 2024 | 02:40 PM

IRSA releases 282,700 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 282,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 327,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1550.00 feet (maximum conservation level) and was 152.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 184,100 cusecs and 183,600 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1222.

05 feet, which was 174.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 52,600 cusecs and 8,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 202,100, 192,300, 197,400 and 170,700 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 32,100 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 29,500 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

