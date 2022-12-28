IRSA releases 28,300 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 28,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 37,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1489.89 feet and was 91.89 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 17,200 cusecs while outflow as 10,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1117.40 feet, which was 67.40 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 6,300 cusecs and 4,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 9,200, 21,700, 17,800 and 500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 8,100 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 6,200 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.