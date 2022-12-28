UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 28,300 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 28, 2022 | 02:30 PM

IRSA releases 28,300 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 28,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 37,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1489.89 feet and was 91.89 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 17,200 cusecs while outflow as 10,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1117.40 feet, which was 67.40 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 6,300 cusecs and 4,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 9,200, 21,700, 17,800 and 500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 8,100 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 6,200 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

DEWAâ€™s &#039;TESTIAC&#039; project reduces 44,00 ..

DEWAâ€™s &#039;TESTIAC&#039; project reduces 44,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions annu ..

2 hours ago
 AD Ports Group signs major agreements with Kazakh ..

AD Ports Group signs major agreements with Kazakh National Oil Company subsidiar ..

3 hours ago
 S. Korea&#039;s lunar orbiter Danuri enters orbit ..

S. Korea&#039;s lunar orbiter Danuri enters orbit of moon

4 hours ago
 Philippine death toll from rains and floods rises ..

Philippine death toll from rains and floods rises to 25

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 December 2022

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 28th De ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 28th December 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.