IRSA releases 283,000 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 283,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 348,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1548.00 feet, which was 152.00 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 183,200 cusecs and outflow as 139,500 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1239.45 feet, which was 199.45 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 31,500 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 163,700, 186,200 and 173,900 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 35,400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 73,900 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala