IRSA releases 283,200 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 283,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 325,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1,517.31 feet, which was 119.31 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 143,200 cusecs and 140,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1,198.

60 feet, which was 148.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water in the dam were recorded 49,300 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur barrages was recorded as 173,800, 196,200, 148,000 and 85,600 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, 44,900 cusecs water was released from the Kabul River at Nowshera and 70,200 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.