IRSA Releases 28,400 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 04, 2025 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 28,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 40,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1474.03 feet and was 76.03 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 17,500 cusecs and 6,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1133.00 feet, which was 83.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 4,800 cusecs and 4,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 8,300, 19,600, 9,000 and 1,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 12,900 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 5,500 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

