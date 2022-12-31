UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 28,500 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi Published December 31, 2022 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 28,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 38,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1490.75 feet and was 92.75 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 17,400 cusecs while outflow as 10,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1118.15 feet, which was 68.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 6,900 cusecs and 4,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 15,900, 11,100, 15,100 and 500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 9,000 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 5,500 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

