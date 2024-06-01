IRSA Releases 285,000 Cusecs Water
Muhammad Irfan Published June 01, 2024 | 11:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Saturday released 285,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 294,800 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1468.56 feet and was 70.56 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 118,600 cusecs and 120,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1188.75 feet, which was 138.75 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 56,200 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 159,200, 179,300, 145,900 and 65,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 77,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 15,400 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
Recent Stories
Heatwave kills 33 people in India
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 June 2024
FBR exceeds revenue target, collects Rs.760 billion in May
Tarar extends congratulations to CPNE's newly elected office bearers
Transparent examinations a hallmark of Gwadar University:VC
Brother shot dead sister over domestic dispute in Mansehra
Japan's 'Rebuilding Together' project revitalizes healthcare infrastructure in P ..
PM felicitates CPNE's newly-elected office-bearers
Tennis: French Open results - 1st update
Stock markets wobble as US inflation unchanged
S.African soldier killed, 13 wounded fighting DR Congo rebels
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PFA discards 620 liters of substandard milk16 minutes ago
-
Desilting of major drains launched in DI Khan45 minutes ago
-
Elderly man killed in road accident45 minutes ago
-
Rubaba emphasises to support women entrepreneurs to create inclusive business environment11 hours ago
-
Reliable energy to save 175,000 lives, boost Pakistan's economy: UNICEF11 hours ago
-
PIO congratulates CPNE's newly elected office bearers11 hours ago
-
Big relief for public: PM orders reduction in petrol price by Rs 15.411 hours ago
-
Sardar Khetran condemns attack on BAP leader Khalid Khan Magsi11 hours ago
-
DC Quetta for reviewing weights, price of food items on daily basis11 hours ago
-
BFA takes action against 3700 outlets, impose fines of Rs 38 million: DG11 hours ago
-
Two terrorists involved in killing of seven labourers in Gwadar arrested: Zia Langau11 hours ago
-
Providing facilities to students of Balochistan among our priorities: Governor11 hours ago