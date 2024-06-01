IRSA releases 285,000 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Saturday released 285,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 294,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1468.56 feet and was 70.56 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 118,600 cusecs and 120,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1188.75 feet, which was 138.75 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 56,200 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 159,200, 179,300, 145,900 and 65,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 77,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 15,400 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.