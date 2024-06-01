Open Menu

IRSA Releases 285,000 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan Published June 01, 2024 | 11:20 AM

IRSA releases 285,000 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Saturday released 285,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 294,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1468.56 feet and was 70.56 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 118,600 cusecs and 120,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1188.75 feet, which was 138.75 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 56,200 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 159,200, 179,300, 145,900 and 65,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 77,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 15,400 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Heatwave kills 33 people in India

Heatwave kills 33 people in India

16 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 June 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 June 2024

2 hours ago
 FBR exceeds revenue target, collects Rs.760 billio ..

FBR exceeds revenue target, collects Rs.760 billion in May

12 hours ago
 Tarar extends congratulations to CPNE's newly elec ..

Tarar extends congratulations to CPNE's newly elected office bearers

12 hours ago
 Transparent examinations a hallmark of Gwadar Univ ..

Transparent examinations a hallmark of Gwadar University:VC

12 hours ago
Brother shot dead sister over domestic dispute in ..

Brother shot dead sister over domestic dispute in Mansehra

12 hours ago
 Japan's 'Rebuilding Together' project revitalizes ..

Japan's 'Rebuilding Together' project revitalizes healthcare infrastructure in P ..

12 hours ago
 PM felicitates CPNE's newly-elected office-bearers

PM felicitates CPNE's newly-elected office-bearers

12 hours ago
 Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

12 hours ago
 Stock markets wobble as US inflation unchanged

Stock markets wobble as US inflation unchanged

12 hours ago
 S.African soldier killed, 13 wounded fighting DR C ..

S.African soldier killed, 13 wounded fighting DR Congo rebels

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan