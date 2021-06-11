UrduPoint.com
IRSA Releases 287,400 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 06:10 PM

IRSA releases 287,400 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 287,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 409,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1444.38 feet, which was 60.38 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet.

Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 188,000 and 121,800 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1128.65 feet, which was 90.65 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 76,300 and 20,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 143,500, 121,900 and 30,7300 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 81,600 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 35,500 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

