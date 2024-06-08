Open Menu

IRSA Releases 287,800 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 08, 2024 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 287,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 260,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1461.60 feet and was 63.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 90,500 cusecs and 115,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1188.00 feet, which was 138.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 42,400 cusecs and 55,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 188,900, 173,800, 138,300 and 64,700 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 79,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 8,500 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

