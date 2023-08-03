IRSA releases 288,400 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 288,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 395,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1541.29 feet and was 143.29 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 199,300 cusecs and 155,300 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1231.90 feet, which was 181.90 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 72,600 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 150,500, 257,4400, 400,400 and 384,900 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 43,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 52,300 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.