IRSA releases 290148 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Jul 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 290148 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 409325 cases.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1107.75 feet, which was 57.

75 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 39377 and 15000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 142063 ,108851 and 54035 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 45200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 89948 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.