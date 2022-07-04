UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 290148 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH Published July 04, 2022 | 01:10 PM

IRSA releases 290148 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Jul 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 290148 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 409325 cases.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1107.75 feet, which was 57.

75 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 39377 and 15000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 142063 ,108851 and 54035 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 45200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 89948 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Cristiano Ronaldo is planning to leave Manchester ..

Cristiano Ronaldo is planning to leave Manchester United

49 minutes ago
 Hamza Shahbaz to introduce a major ‘Relief Packa ..

Hamza Shahbaz to introduce a major ‘Relief Package’ for the people of Punjab ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan reports two deaths due to COVID-19

Pakistan reports two deaths due to COVID-19

2 hours ago
 Pakistan looks forward to engage with US at all le ..

Pakistan looks forward to engage with US at all levels: PM

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 July 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 4th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 4th July 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.