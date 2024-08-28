IRSA Releases 290,600 Cusecs Water
Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2024 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 290,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 308,700 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1550.00 feet (maximum conservation level) and was 152.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 183,700 cusecs and 183,200 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1217.
50 feet, which was 169.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 25,600 cusecs and 8,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 230,000, 163,500, 278,000 and 307,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 37,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 33,800 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
