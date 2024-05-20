IRSA Releases 291,000 Cusecs Water
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2024 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 291,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 295,900 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1467.66 feet and was 69.66 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 93,300 cusecs and 100,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1176.60 feet, which was 126.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 61,600 cusecs and 50,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 158,200, 99,700, 77,800 and 17,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 101,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 24,800 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
Recent Stories
Schools to be shut down for seven days due to heatwave in Punjab
Army Chief, Turkish FM express satisfaction over Pak-Turkiye historic relations
Iranian President Raisi, FM Abdollahian die in helicopter crash
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024
Football: Scottish Premiership table
'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'
UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation
CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore
PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Another flight carrying Pakistani students from Kyrgyzstan reached Islamabad Airport7 minutes ago
-
'Margalla trails patrol unit' actively engaged for protection of citizens, providing safe environmen ..17 minutes ago
-
Chairman Senate grieved at Iranian president, FM martyrdom in heli crash18 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Turkiye resolve to strengthen trade, investment, defence ties37 minutes ago
-
Pakistan saddened over martyrdom of Iran's president, foreign minister: FO38 minutes ago
-
Army Chief, Turkish FM express satisfaction over Pak-Turkiye historic relations47 minutes ago
-
Great loss for Muslim Ummah: President Zardari condoles death of Iran's Ebrahim Raisi47 minutes ago
-
One killed, five injured in accident2 hours ago
-
SHO sustains bullet injuries in exchange of fire with dacoits3 hours ago
-
PTV gets broadcasting rights for T20 World Cup13 hours ago
-
KP Govt arranges special flights to Bishkek to evacuate Pak students13 hours ago
-
CM prays for Safety of Iranian president13 hours ago