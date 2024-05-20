Open Menu

IRSA Releases 291,000 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2024 | 12:20 PM

IRSA releases 291,000 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 291,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 295,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1467.66 feet and was 69.66 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 93,300 cusecs and 100,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1176.60 feet, which was 126.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 61,600 cusecs and 50,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 158,200, 99,700, 77,800 and 17,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 101,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 24,800 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

